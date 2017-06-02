Manchester attack: Beckham says United's Europa League win 'brings happiness'

Manchester United's Europa League triumph has brought "a little happiness at a difficult time", said former England captain David Beckham. The Red Devils beat Ajax in Wednesday's final in Stockholm, two days after the Manchester Arena bombing which killed 22 people and injured 64. The 42-year-old added it was "a big night for United but an even bigger night for the city and our country".

