Man City outcast Nolito sees door opened to Celta Vigo return
The Spain international has become something of a forgotten man at the Etihad and could get the chance to return to LaLiga with his former club Celta Vigo sporting director Felipe Minambres has confirmed the club's interest in signing former winger Nolito from Premier League side Manchester City. The 30-year-old started only nine Premier League matches for City in 2016-17 and has made clear his intention to quit English football and return to his homeland.
