Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
The former AC Milan defender and his doubles partner, Stefano Landonio, were soundly beaten having qualified for their first ATP competition together Italy football legend Paolo Maldini suffered a doubles defeat in his professional tennis debut at the Aspria Tennis Cup on Tuesday. Con el gran Paolo #Maldini - , uno de los mejores defensores de la historia del ftbol Ahora somos colegas #Delbo pic.twitter.com/PIa7IWrPlO The former Italy captain became accustomed to having huge expectations on his shoulders during his illustrious football career, but the pressure was off when he came up against Tomasz Bednarek and Dutchman David Pel.
