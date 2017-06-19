Lukaku is a better fit for Chelsea th...

Lukaku is a better fit for Chelsea than Morata, says Joe Cole

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Blues icon thinks that the Toffees striker would make more of an impact at Stamford Bridge than the Los Blancos hitman Joe Cole thinks that Romelu Lukaku would be a perfect replacement for Diego Costa, who is expected to leave Chelsea, but says Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata is a riskier option because of the Spanish striker's lack of experience in England. Everton are thought to be starting negotiations for Lukaku at around 100 million but Chelsea are hoping to secure the Belgian international for less, while Manchester United have emerged as favourites to secure Morata.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC