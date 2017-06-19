Lukaku is a better fit for Chelsea than Morata, says Joe Cole

The Blues icon thinks that the Toffees striker would make more of an impact at Stamford Bridge than the Los Blancos hitman Joe Cole thinks that Romelu Lukaku would be a perfect replacement for Diego Costa, who is expected to leave Chelsea, but says Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata is a riskier option because of the Spanish striker's lack of experience in England. Everton are thought to be starting negotiations for Lukaku at around 100 million but Chelsea are hoping to secure the Belgian international for less, while Manchester United have emerged as favourites to secure Morata.

