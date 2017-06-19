Liam Gallagher says Maradona threatened to have him shot
Liam Gallagher has revealed that soccer legend Diego Maradona once threatened to have him and his brother Noel Gallagher shot. The former Oasis bandmates gatecrashed a party thrown by the FIFA World Cup winner after playing a concert in his native Argentina with both of them desperate to meet the sporting icon.
