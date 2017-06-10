Landon Donovan came of age as U.S.-Mexico soccer rivalry blossomed
Landon Donovan has six career goals against Mexico, including his first in his international play debut. Although the greatest player in U.S. soccer history grew up in Southern California, where he learned Spanish by playing against Mexican American kids, he says he had little understanding of the importance Mexicans place on the U.S.-Mexico rivalry.
