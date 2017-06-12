Kosovo charges 4 over terror plot at Israeli soccer game
Kosovo charged four men Wednesday with plotting terror attacks against Israeli soccer players and fans during a World Cup qualifier in Albania last year, which had to be moved for security reasons. The men were among about 20 detained in a series of arrests in Kosovo and neighboring Albania and Macedonia ahead of the game in November, which was originally due to take place in the northern town of Shkodra.
