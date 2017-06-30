Korea's key World Cup qualifier to be...

Korea's key World Cup qualifier to be played in Seoul

13 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

A key World Cup qualifying match for South Korea next month will take place in Seoul, the national football governing body said Friday. The Korea Football Association said the match against Iran in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be played at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 31. South Korea are currently in second place in Group A with 13 points, holding on to the last automatic qualification berth while sitting just one point above Uzbekistan with two matches to play.

