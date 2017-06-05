Juric hopes to fire Australia's sputt...

Juric hopes to fire Australia's sputtering attack

Yesterday Read more: The Star Online

Australia's failure to produce a goal-scoring successor to veteran Tim Cahill has long overshadowed Ange Postecoglou's team, so forward Tomi Juric is keen to make a statement in Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia. Cahill is the Socceroos' record scorer with 48 goals from 96 internationals but the only other man in Postecoglou's 23-man squad to have reached double figures is captain Mile Jedinak, a 32-year-old holding midfielder who has scored most of his 15 goals from the penalty spot.

