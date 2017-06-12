John Mensah wants to return to Black ...

John Mensah wants to return to Black Stars, rules out retirement

17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Veteran Ghana defender John Mensah has ruled out retiring from the game any time soon, insisting he has overcome his injury worries to pave the way for him to return to the Black Stars. The 34-year-old says he is bringing his injury-plagued career back on track as he wants to sign for a club abroad returning to the national team.

