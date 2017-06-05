Jermain Defoe looking forward to next chapter in his career
England striker Jermain Defoe is looking forward to playing his part in the next chapter of Bournemouth's "unique story" when he returns from his summer break. Defoe - who will be part of England's attack against Scotland in Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park - had a spell at Bournemouth earlier in his career, and is reported to have agreed a three-year deal at the Vitality Stadium, worth A 60,000 per week.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
