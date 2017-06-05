Jermain Defoe looking forward to next chapter in his career

England striker Jermain Defoe is looking forward to playing his part in the next chapter of Bournemouth's "unique story" when he returns from his summer break. Defoe - who will be part of England's attack against Scotland in Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park - had a spell at Bournemouth earlier in his career, and is reported to have agreed a three-year deal at the Vitality Stadium, worth A 60,000 per week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwich Guardian.