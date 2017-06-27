Israeli striker Ben Haim joins soccer's Sparta Prague
Israeli international striker Tal Ben Haim has signed for four seasons with Sparta Prague from Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Czech club announced on Tuesday. Ben Haim arrives on a deal reported to be worth 2.9 million euros , making him the most expensive transfer in the history of the Czech league.
