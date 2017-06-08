Injury-hit Russia to field untested Confederations Cup squad
Russia picked an inexperienced squad for the Confederations Cup because of injuries and a push to replace older players with young talent. Only nine of the 23 players chosen late Wednesday were in last year's European Championship squad as coach Stanislav Cherchesov tries to replace older players.
