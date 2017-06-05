I miss the Black Stars - " Muntari

Sulley Muntari has confessed he miss playing for Ghana at the international level three years after being suspended from the Black Stars. The midfielder and his counterpart Kevin Prince-Boateng fell out with coach Kwasi Appiah at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

