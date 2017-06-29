'I feel blessed to have played for such a great club' -...

'I feel blessed to have played for su...

Jermain Defoe has left Sunderland for Bournemouth, but paid tribute to the club and its fans as he quits Wearside Jermain Defoe has hailed Sunderland fans as some of the best he has ever played in front of - and says his goal against Newcastle is one of his highlights of his time on Wearside. England striker Defoe left the Black Cats to join Bournemouth on a free transfer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

