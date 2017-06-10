'I do not want to continue for money' - No China or MLS appeal for retired Arbeloa
Former Real Madrid and Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa says his decision to retire is down to motivation, rather than a physical issue Alvaro Arbeloa says he is no longer motivated in football and does not want to continue playing only for money in China or the United States, having announced his retirement. The 34-year-old has called it quits after a career that saw him win the World Cup and two European titles with Spain, as well as two Champions league crowns and La Liga as part of eight trophies with Real Madrid.
