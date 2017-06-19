Hosts Russia tackle embattled Ronaldo...

Hosts Russia tackle embattled Ronaldo's Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Confederation Cup hosts and Group A leaders Russia tomorrow with the tax storm scandal clouding Ronaldo's Real Madrid future. Having opened their Confed Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over New Zealand, Russia face a step up against Euro 2016 winners Portugal and their troubled superstar captain.

