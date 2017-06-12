'His price is not A 120m' - Abidal se...

'His price is not A 120m' - Abidal sends warning over Mbappe price

The former Barcelona star does not agree with the transfer figures being touted for the 18-year-old Monaco sensation Eric Abidal does not believe in-demand Monaco star Kylian Mbappe is worth A 120million but the Barcelona ambassador said Ousmane Dembele would fit in well at Camp Nou. Teenage sensation Mbappe is the most sought-after player in football, with Barca, rivals Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all linked with big-money moves for the 18-year-old forward.

