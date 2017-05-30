Guatemalan ex-judge pleads guilty to US charges in FIFA scandal
New York, June 3 - A former judge of the Guatemalan Constitutional Court pleaded guilty in a US federal court to charges linked to corruption in FIFA, football's world governing body. Hector Trujillo, 63, was indicted for wire fraud and conspiracy for actions that took place during his tenure as head of Guatemala's Fedefut football federation, reports Efe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC