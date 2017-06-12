Giroud still facing doubters, despite best spell for France
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup 2018 group A qualifying soccer match between Sweden and France Friday June 9, 2017 at the Friends Arena in Solna, Stockholm. France's Olivier Giroud, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup 2018 group A qualifying soccer match between Sweden and France Friday June 9, 2017 at the Friends Arena in Solna, Stockholm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC