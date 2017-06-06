Gerrard wants to be Liverpool manager...

Gerrard wants to be Liverpool manager - Klopp

Tuesday Read more: Goal.com

The German has explained that the Anfield club are doing everything in their power to make the icon suitable for the role in the future Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Steven Gerrard wants to become Liverpool manager and has backed the club legend to succeed if and when he is offered the chance. Klopp is currently in the role but has recently seen the former England midfielder offered a chance to cut his coaching teeth in the club's youth ranks.

Chicago, IL

