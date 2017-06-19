George Bello signs with Atlanta United
The 15-year-old phenom signed a pro contract with the Atlanta United, a first year professional team owned by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Bello was one of three academy players signed to professional contracts with the team.
