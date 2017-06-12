Game Preview & How to Watch - Colorad...

Game Preview & How to Watch - Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Burgundy Wave

On Saturday, June 17th, the Colorado Rapids will play host to the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm MST and the match will be broadcast on Altitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burgundy Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC