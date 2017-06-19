Former Chelsea star Duff reveals how close he was to joining Manchester United
The two-time Premier League winner could have moved to Old Trafford before he signed for the Blues, and even had a meeting with Alex Ferguson After seven seasons at Blackburn Rovers, Duff was signed by Chelsea, who paid A 17 million to activate the release clause in his contract. Manchester United were also interested in the ex-Republic of Ireland international, but failed to meet Blackburn's required fee.
