Former Chelsea star Duff reveals how close he was to joining Manchester United

The two-time Premier League winner could have moved to Old Trafford before he signed for the Blues, and even had a meeting with Alex Ferguson After seven seasons at Blackburn Rovers, Duff was signed by Chelsea, who paid A 17 million to activate the release clause in his contract. Manchester United were also interested in the ex-Republic of Ireland international, but failed to meet Blackburn's required fee.

