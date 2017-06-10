Former Bayern Munich striker Ivica Olic announces retirement

After a varied career that included a long run in the Bundesliga, the Croatian striker has called time on his career The veteran forward, who made over 100 appearances for his country and scored for Croatia at the 2002 and 2014 World Cups, hangs up his boots at the age of 37. Olic began his career at Croatian club Marsonia before going on to win a trio of Russian Premier League titles and the 2005 UEFA Cup with CSKA Moscow. He spent most of his career playing in the Bundesliga, though, and secured a move to Bayern in 2009 after starring for Hamburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.