Football: World Cup six-pointer for Saudi Arabia, Australia in Adelaide
Sydney: A resurgent Saudi Arabia could take a major step towards ending their decade-long exile from the World Cup finals if they can beat Asian champions Australia in a crunch qualifier at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Green Falcons played at four successive World Cups from 1994 to 2006, a run that ended when Australia switched to the Asian confederation and grabbed one of the continent's precious berths for the 2010 and 2014 tournaments.
