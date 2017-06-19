Football rumours from the media

15 hrs ago

Chelsea are preparing for life after Diego Costa by making a serious enquiry about prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski . According to the Daily Mirror, the Pole is unsettled in Bavaria and, after scoring 30 goals during Bayern's title-winning season, would represent a masterstroke in the transfer market if the Blues were to secure his services.

