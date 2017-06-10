FIFA looking into Russia doping claims as Mutko insists 'there has never been a problem'

The country's Deputy Prime Minister says allegations of doping by the national team at the 2014 World Cup are baseless but an investigation is ongoing FIFA says it is "still investigating" allegations that Russia's 2014 World Cup squad were involved in a doping programme. A report in the Mail on Sunday claimed that the 23-man squad at the finals in Brazil, along with another 11 footballers, are "people of interest" to officials at the heart of the probe into state-sponsored doping in Russia.

