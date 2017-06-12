FIFA give referees power to abandon games in the face of discrimination
Referees will have the power to abandon games in the face of discrimination from the stands under a new three-step procedure unveiled by FIFA ahead of the start of the Confederations Cup in Russia. In addition, the world governing body has announced it will deploy anti-discrimination observers at all games of the tournament to monitor the behaviour of supporters of both teams.
