Few players screened for concussions in last soccer World Cup
After more than four out of every five head collisions during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, soccer players didn't get recommended concussion checks on the sidelines, an analysis of game videos suggests. "To our knowledge, this is the first study of its kind at this level of play," said lead author Dr. Michael Cusimano, a neurosurgeon at St. Michael's Hospital and the University of Toronto.
