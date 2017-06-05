Fabio Capello takes on Chinese challenge

Former England, Real Madrid and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello is the latest high-profile coach to move to the Chinese Super League after signing a contract with Jiangsu Suning. The 70-year-old Italian, who was the England boss for four years before resigning in February 2012, follows in the footsteps of the likes of countrymen Marcello Lippi and Fabio Cannavaro by taking the reins at a Chinese club.

