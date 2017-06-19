Ex-Argentina & Chelsea Star Hernan Crespo Reunited With Former Club Parma as Vice-President

After the bleak days of bankruptcy and plummeting to the depths of playing in the lowly Serie D back in 2015, Parma are on the rise again with promotion to Serie B after winning the playoffs last week. In addition to the club's on the field success, i t was - announced on Wednesday that Chinese group Desport and president Jiang Lizhang had bought 60 per cent of the club's shares.

