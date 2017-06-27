England's previous penalty shoot-out ...

England's previous penalty shoot-out defeats

12 hrs ago

There are few things more certain in life than England losing a penalty shoot-out to Germany or indeed any other nation. Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 side became the latest victims as they were beaten 4-3 on spot-kicks by their German counterparts in the semi-finals of Euro 2017 following a 2-2 draw in Poland.

Chicago, IL

