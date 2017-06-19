'England must build around Kane and A...

'England must build around Kane and Alli' - Cole hails Spurs stars

The former Chelsea midfielder admits that it pains him to say, but Tottenham have the players than can earn the Three Lions success in the future Joe Cole has spent his career battling Tottenham Hotspur with both Chelsea and West Ham United, but he reluctantly admits that Harry Kane and Dele Alli can help England to earn World Cup glory. Kane has been in scintillating form for club and country of late, with his latest efforts for the Three Lions taking him to 32 goals for 2017, while Alli was key in Tottenham's second title push in as many years, despite being just 21 years of age.

