Eidur Gudjohnsen believes Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea
Eidur Gudjohnsen believes his former Iceland team-mate Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea if a big club comes in for him this summer. Sigurdsson's future has been the subject of fierce scrutiny after a season in which he was one of the most effective performers in the Premier League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC