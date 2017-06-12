Don't move to bigger teams - " Saani Daara advises
The communications director of the Ghana Football Association, Sani Daara has advised current Black Starlets players to consider playing for smaller teams abroad than to dream of moving to bigger teams at their stage. The Black Starlets recently participated in the Africa U-17 tournament held at Gabon and emerged as runners up.
