Digest: D.C. United's Hamid, former Terp Zusi named to U.S. Gold Cup roster
D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid keeps his eyes on the ball as Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore makes a diving header during the first half in Toronto on Saturday, June 17, 2017. D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid keeps his eyes on the ball as Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore makes a diving header during the first half in Toronto on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
