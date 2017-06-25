Digest: D.C. United's Hamid, former Terp Zusi named to U.S. Gold Cup roster

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid keeps his eyes on the ball as Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore makes a diving header during the first half in Toronto on Saturday, June 17, 2017. D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid keeps his eyes on the ball as Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore makes a diving header during the first half in Toronto on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.