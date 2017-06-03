Defoe determined to secure spot in En...

Defoe determined to secure spot in England World Cup squad

Yesterday

He may be close to 35 years old when Russia 2018 rolls around, but the striker wants to convince Gareth Southgate to pick him for the tournament Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has "an idea" of what his next move will be as he aims to make the England squad for the 2018 World Cup. Defoe hit 15 Premier League goals in 2016-17, but it was not enough for Sunderland to stave off relegation to the second tier.

