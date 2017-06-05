Defoe: Bournemouth is a fantastic club
Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe insists he is concentrating on the upcoming fixtures against Scotland and France before announcing his future. Defoe is set to leave Sunderland following their relegation to the Championship with Defoe holding a clause in his contract allowing him to leave on a free transfer following their relegation from the Premier League.
