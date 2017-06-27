David Beckham stuns McDonald's staff in Chippenham
MCDONALD'S drive-thru staff in Chippenham got the surprise of their life when they opened their window to find the former England football captain David Beckham staring back at them. The footballer, who was accompanied by his son Brooklyn and an entourage in black Land Rovers, made the pit stop in the town on Friday afternoon during their journey to Glastonbury much to the delight of those waiting for their food.
