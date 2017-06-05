Cristian Roldan one step closer to be...

Cristian Roldan one step closer to being cap-tied to USA

Three Seattle Sounders were named to the United States' preliminary 40-man roster for this summer's Gold Cup . Most notable among those names is Cristian Roldan , who made the cut along with forwards Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris .

