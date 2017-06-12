Costa Rica tops Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifying
Francisco Calvo and Bryan Ruiz both scored to lead Costa Rica past Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. Mexico leads the final round of qualifying in the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 14 points, followed by Costa Rica with 11 and the United States , Panama , Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC