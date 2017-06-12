Costa Rica tops Trinidad and Tobago i...

Costa Rica tops Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifying

Francisco Calvo and Bryan Ruiz both scored to lead Costa Rica past Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. Mexico leads the final round of qualifying in the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 14 points, followed by Costa Rica with 11 and the United States , Panama , Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago .

