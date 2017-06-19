Confederations Cup: Class and quality of familiar foes Mexico presents stern challenge
Mexican defender Hector Moreno celebrates his 91st minute equaliser in their tournament opener against Portugal with attacking pair Javier Hernandez, left, and Oribe Peralta. After starting their campaign with a 2-0 loss to hosts Russia, Oceania champions New Zealand are expected to be in for an even sterner test against their North and Central American counterparts, who drew 2-2 with Portugal in their first match of the tournament.
