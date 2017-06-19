Confederations Cup: Class and quality...

Confederations Cup: Class and quality of familiar foes Mexico presents stern challenge

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Mexican defender Hector Moreno celebrates his 91st minute equaliser in their tournament opener against Portugal with attacking pair Javier Hernandez, left, and Oribe Peralta. After starting their campaign with a 2-0 loss to hosts Russia, Oceania champions New Zealand are expected to be in for an even sterner test against their North and Central American counterparts, who drew 2-2 with Portugal in their first match of the tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC