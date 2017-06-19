Confederations Cup: Captain Chris Wood feels All Whites have...
Chris Wood could hardly care less about rankings and reputation when it comes to his team's last game at the Confederations Cup. Forget that Portugal are ranked 87 places higher, are the champions of Fifa's biggest confederation and led by the reigning and four-time world player of the year, the All Whites captain has only one result in his sights.
