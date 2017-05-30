As excited as he is about Canada's young soccer talent, national team coach Octavio Zambrano has a special fondness for 37-year-old midfielder Patrice Bernier. And there is a good chance that Bernier will be wearing the captain's armband when Zambrano, who was hired in March, coaches the squad for the first time on Canadian soil in a friendly June 13th against Curacao at Saputo Stadium.

