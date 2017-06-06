Christian Pulisic has five goals in 1...

Christian Pulisic has five goals in 14 games for the

U.S. finally has a soccer star in Christian Pulisic Meet the 18-year-old who is becoming a world-class player but remains a typical teen Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: https://usat.ly/2sLMVgo DENVER - When you've been chatting with Christian Pulisic for a little while his shyness drops, he warms up and is good company, and amid the laughs and good humor and anecdotes it is easy to forget just how young he is. He's 18, this 5-8 speedster from Hershey, Pa., who has fit seamlessly into the top level of European soccer with German giant Borussia Dortmund.

