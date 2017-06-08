Christian Pulisic (10) scored both goals in a 2-0 win
Christian Pulisic's dazzling play puts USA's 2018 World Cup hopes back on track After Thursday's win, Christian Pulisic expressed confidence for Sunday's game in Mexico. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2s25oIL Teenage American soccer phenom Christian Pulisic came through for Team USA again on Thursday, scoring the team's only two goals in a win.
