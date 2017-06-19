Chile says it will consider joint bid for 2026 World Cup

Zabivava, the Official Mascot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is shown on a waving flag, prior to the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Russia and New Zealand, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 17, 2017. less Zabivava, the Official Mascot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is shown on a waving flag, prior to the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Russia and New Zealand, in St. Petersburg, Russia, ... more KAZAN, Russia - Chile says it will consider bidding to host the 2026 World Cup with some of its South American neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.