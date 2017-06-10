Chile draws with Australia to reach Confed Cup semifinals
Martin Rodriguez salvaged a draw for Chile against a tenacious Australian side to ensure his team qualified for the Confederations Cup semifinals Chile draws with Australia to reach Confed Cup semifinals Martin Rodriguez salvaged a draw for Chile against a tenacious Australian side to ensure his team qualified for the Confederations Cup semifinals Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t69RKX Australia's James Troisi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Chile and Australia, at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC