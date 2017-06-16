Chicharito needs strong Confederation...

Chicharito needs strong Confederations Cup to erase his summer disappointments

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

It's been years since Javier Hernandez had a good showing for Mexico at a major event, and with club teams watching, he must be at his best While Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will go down as one of his country's greats because of his success not only with the national team but also at the club level with Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Bayer Leverkusen, his legacy is not sealed. While the striker has plenty of important goals among the 47 he has netted for his county, lately Chicharito has struggled to find the net when it needs him most, leaving the responsibility of scoring important goals to other players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC