Chicharito needs strong Confederations Cup to erase his summer disappointments
It's been years since Javier Hernandez had a good showing for Mexico at a major event, and with club teams watching, he must be at his best While Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will go down as one of his country's greats because of his success not only with the national team but also at the club level with Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Bayer Leverkusen, his legacy is not sealed. While the striker has plenty of important goals among the 47 he has netted for his county, lately Chicharito has struggled to find the net when it needs him most, leaving the responsibility of scoring important goals to other players.
